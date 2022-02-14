Ajay Devgn is all set to make his digital debut with the upcoming series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. Ajay would be seen playing the role of DCP Rudra Veer Singh and the trailer showcases how he’s set to hunt the highly intelligent criminals. Set in Mumbai, the series would show how the detective delves into the psyche of the most wanted criminals. The upcoming series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

Watch The Trailer Of Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness Below:

