The trailer of Sabka Sai is out! Helmed by Ajit Bhairavkar, the series revolves around the life of India's greatest Sufi saint, Sai Baba, and his teachings. The clip shows us how Sai brings all people together under one roof, irrespective of religion. The 10-episode series stars Raj Arun in the lead role and releases on August 26.

Watch Trailer:

