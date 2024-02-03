Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan recently posted a video engaging with street kids, prompting reflection on his humble beginnings. He expressed gratitude for his current blessings, recalling childhood days yearning to touch luxury cars. Khan reminisced about his college years, trailing supercars on his Kinetic Honda, inadvertently surpassing his destination. Thankful to Allah for his dream cars and bikes, he hopes his encounter inspires the children. The renowned Indian dancer and actor clinched victory in the inaugural season of Dance India Dance in 2009. Salman Yusuff Khan Faces Discrimination at Bengaluru Airport for Not Knowing Kannada, Says ‘You Should Encourage People to Learn Not Demean Them’ (Watch Video).

Salman Yusuff Khan's Instagram Post

