Television actress Sana Amin Sheikh of Gustakh Dil fame has officially filed for divorce from husband Aijaz Sheikh after six years of marriage. In an interview with ETimes, Sana spoke about her relationship and said, "We, too, didn’t get time to spend together due to our busy schedules. In fact, I reported to the shoot of my show Krishnadasi the day after my nikah, and Aijaz was directing a daily soap. When we did get time off from work, we realised that we come from different backgrounds and wanted different things from our marriage. Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: Bollywood Rapper Had to Pay This Huge Amount to His Wife as an Alimony.

