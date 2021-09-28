Sardar Udham, the biographical flick is about Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who was best known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London and who took revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the video delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.

