After SonyLIV's acclaimed Scam 1992, director Hansal Mehta is back with another hard-hitting series, this time on Netflix. Scoop, based on real life incidents, has Karishma Tanna in the lead role of Jagruti Phatak, a former journalist who is arrested for the alleged murder of another journo that dreaded gangster Chota Rajan had carried out. Hansal Mehta to Collaborate With Netflix for an Upcoming Character Drama Series.

Watch the Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)