The first trailer of Marvel's new Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, was unveiled at D23 Expo, and it looks very much exciting. Looks like Talos and his family were good Skrulls, but there are evil shape-shifters who are ready to take over Earth, and now Nick Fury has to return to his home planet and seek old allies to put an end to this new threat. Marvel at SDCC 2022: Secret Invasion, Thunderbolts, Captain America: New World Order and More - All MCU Phase 5 Projects and Release Dates Announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Watch the Trailer:

