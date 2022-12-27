Sezal Sharma has shared a post on Instagram and urged news channels and social media users to stop using her pictures over actresses Sejal Sharma and Tunisha Sharma who died by suicide. Sezal slammed a news channel for using her photo and name. She mentioned in her post, “I fully respect the feelings of the both girls family and I humbly request to tv media and social media to stop using my pictures and name with this suicides ..” Tunisha Sharma Among Many Actors Who Ended Their Life Over Troubled Relationships.

Sezal Sharma’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sezal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@sezalsharma)

