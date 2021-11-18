Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik's latest song titled Shah Rukh Khan is out! A tribute to King Khan, the track is fun and entertaining to watch. If you happen to be a fan of SRK, then you cannot miss this one. There are multiple scenes when Rubina opens her arms and does the signature Shah Rukh pose which is superb. The melody is sung by Inder Chahal and has many SRK film references in it. A must-see!

Watch Shah Rukh Khan Song:

