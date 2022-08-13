She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is reportedly set to feature a bunch of cameos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With characters like Daredevil and Wong already in the fold, there was apparently the plan for another superhero to be added as well. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's writers wanted to include Spider-Man in the fold too, but apparently Marvel Studios shot down the idea. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: Daredevil's Lighter Side to Be Explored in Tatiana Maslany's Disney+ Marvel Series.

Check Out The Tweet:

#SheHulk was not allowed to use Spider-Man or any other Spidey characters in the series "That really bummed out a lot of the writers" (via @TheDirect) pic.twitter.com/Xk2yWbfxAw — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 12, 2022

