Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in Punjab, is making sure to use the time at her 'pind' wisely. As the actress recently visited a popular Gurudwara in traditional wear and shared pics from the same on Insta. She was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz. The brother-sister duo were also seen enjoying langar prasad at the Gurudwara. Check it out. Shehnaaz Gill's Heartwarming Family Photo Featuring Dada, Dadi and Brother Shehbaaz Melts Hearts on Instagram, See Picture.

Shehnaaz Gill Visits Gurudwara:

