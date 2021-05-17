Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is all set to roar. As she will be soon seen in a film titled Sherni, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video in June. By the glimpse, looks like she plays the role of a forest officer who is fearless. Here's the first look.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)