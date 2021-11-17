It's raining weddings in showbiz! As the latest celebrity to get hitched is Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya. She got married to Rahul Sharma in Delhi on November 16. Now, pictures and videos from the D-day are out! In the glimpses from the shaadi, we see Shraddha in a joyous mood as she marries Rahul. Talking about their outfits, while the TV actress opted for dark maroon bridal wear, the man went for a white sherwani. Here, check out pics and videos from Shraddha Arya's wedding.

Shraddha Arya Marriage Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanpage❤️ (@preeranlove240)

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya ❤💫 (@ssarya12.x)

The Bride and Groom:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riansh × preeran.sonakshi (@preeran_x_riansh)

