Shweta Tiwari has shared some happy moments with her children during their fun-filled family vacay. Although she hasn’t disclosed the location, the trio is seen enjoying the chilly weather in the hills. Shweta is seen posing along with daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh Kohli in these photos. Shweta Tiwari Admits To Stalking Daughter Palak On Snapchat Via A Fake Account (Read Details).

Shweta Tiwari On Family Vacay With Kids

