Shweta Tiwari Admits To Stalking Daughter Palak On Snapchat Via A Fake Account (Read Details)

Shweta Tiwari, Palak Tiwari (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus pandemic has led to mayhem in the lives of many around the globe. While the outbreak has its negatives, at the same time it also has a few positives. One example of the same is none other than television beauty Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak. In a recent chat, Shweta opened up on how she has been spending her quarantine time with Palak and family. However, the interesting scoop from the interaction came in when the Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame admitted that she had once stalked Palak on Snapchat via a fake account. Yep, you read that right.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shweta started on how Palak moreover used to be glued to her phone and talk to her friends amid lockdown, but after she got bored she shifted her focus to her. She said, "She doesn't want to spend time with me. Even when the lockdown started, she would chat with her friends all the time on Facetime or Snapchat. The 15th day, they got bored and then she has been spending time with me. I am so happy with lockdown."

However, later Palak also revealed how Shweta once stalked her on Snapchat when she was just 15. "I don't know what she had heard about it. So, this woman (Shweta) made a fake account on Snapchat and she added me. And, if you think she is making a fake account, so she will be inconspicuous about it. She made the account with my 1-year-old brother's name, Reyansh Kohli," Palak added. Confirming to this, Shweta said, "I don't remember passwords so, I made something simple."

Not just this, as further during the same chat Shweta also opened up on how she was just 19 when she gave birth to Palak and was learning. "I did not know how to teach them right or wrong because I was also learning with my experience," she said. Indeed, Shweta's life had its ups and downs, but seeing her all happy now is all things joyous.