Mumbai, September 2: Actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial Balika Vadhu, died in Mumbai reportedly after a massive heart attack on Thursday. Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. From Rahul Gandhi to Sambit Patra, many politicians condoled the death of Sidharth Shukla. Scroll down to check condolence messages from politicians on Sidharth Shukla's demise.

Unbelievable and terrible news ..passing away of #SidharthShukla at this tender age. Such is life …FRAGILE & UNPREDICTABLE ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A7Yn2iiC5v — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 2, 2021

Life is so unpredictable! Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of 40-years young talented actor #SidharthShukla My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! May Waheguru bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/mfLMf0VNu7 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 2, 2021

Speechless & absolutely heartbroken at the news of the passing away of #SidharthShukla . We remained in touch post #BiggBoss13 . Sending my deepest condolences to his mother who he loved so dearly. I love you #SidharthShukla& will miss you!💔 Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/j4n34iwCaA — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 2, 2021

