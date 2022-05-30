Sidhu Moosewala’s tragic death has left everyone shocked. The Punjabi singer was shot dead yesterday. Popular television actor and host Karan Kundrra took to Instagram to offer condolences over Sidhu’s demise. He stated, “sirf te sirf apni mehnat te talent de sar te kamaaya jo kujh vi kamaaya.. ajj tu kujh ni gawaaya veere.. ajj assi gawaya jo gawaaya..” Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Police Scrutinising Alleged Call From Tihar Jail to Canada.

Karan Kundrra On Sidhu Moosewala’s Death

