Sonali Phogat’s family is in deep shock with the news of her death. The family believes that she died under mysterious circumstances on August 23, 2022. The cause of her death was heart attack but later the post mortem report stated that there were multiple blunt force injuries. The police have arrested Sudhir Sangwan (the personal assistant of Sonali Phogat) and Sukhwinder Singh in connection with the murder case of Sonali Phogat. According to a report in TOI, Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi while addressing a press conference on Friday said that Sangwan has confessed to the crime. Sonali Phogat Murder: Watch Video of TikTok Star Struggling To Walk Out of Goa Restaurant Hours Before Her Death.

He said, “After drinking the water, she felt uneasy and sick in the restaurant. Later, she was taken by Sangwan and Sukhwinder to the hotel, where they were staying and then to St Antony’s hospital, Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.”

Take a look at the statement put up by ANI:

#WATCH | Sonali Phogat death: Goa IGP says,"...Video establishes that one of the accused forcefully made her consume a substance. When confronted, accused Sukhwinder Singh & Sudhir Sangwan confessed they intentionally mixed obnoxious chemical into a liquid & made her drink it..." pic.twitter.com/85aPyjuGy4 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

