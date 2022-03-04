Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma have collaborated for Netflix’s dark-comedy crime series, Soup. The makers have shared a glimpse of the upcoming web series and it shows how Swathi Shetty and her husband Prabhakar are ‘ready to stir up some chaos’. The series helmed by Abhishek Chaubey is loosely based on a true-life incident.

Watch The BTS Video Of Soup:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)