Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Sreejita De Sreejita got married to Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1 in a church in Germany. She took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her court wedding on Friday.

She wrote, "The moment it became official...! The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart. - Helen Keller."

https://www.instagram.com/sreejita_de/

Sreejita wore a pastel pink-hued satin slip dress for her special day. She chose a half-tied hairstyle with loose wavy curls. Her then-fiance, Michael, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige three-piece suit with a white shirt and pastel-pink tie.

In the first picture, she can be seen signing the marriage documents.

In the second picture, she and Michael were seen gazing at each other.

The couple can be seen kissing in the third photo.

After her post, many of her fans congratulated the couple on their new beginning.A fan wrote, "You look pretty."Another commented, "beautiful couple, I wish you happiness @sreejita_de a white dress suits you very well."

On Friday, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Sreejita wore a beige overcoat, white shoes and sunglasses, while Michael wore a casual black shirt and track pants.

They both gladly posed for the paparazzi as they arrived from Germany where they got married in a dreamy ceremony. (ANI)

