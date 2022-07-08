A new deleted scene from Stranger Things season 4 has been unveiled by Netflix on their Twitter handle. The deleted clip shows David Harbour’s fight against demogorgon with a sword. The way Harbour gets through a small space and saves himself from the demogorgon is absolutely thrilling. Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Review: This Is the ‘Avengers Infinity War’-Level Adventure for the Netflix Saga!

Check Out The Video Below:

Stranger Things 4 deleted scene: pic.twitter.com/2ykZh9y5Of — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 8, 2022

