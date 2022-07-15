Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp reveals the obvious when he confirms that his character Will Byers is gay and is in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, played by Finn Wolfhard. The makers of the Netflix series have been hinting around with Will's sexuality in the past couple of seasons, though never coming out of outright 'out of the closet' on this. Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Says He Apologised To Doja Cat For Leaking Their DMs.

Noah Schnapp confirms that Will is gay in #StrangerThings: “Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.” pic.twitter.com/6A1XN07AX6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)