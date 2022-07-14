Noah Schnapp was called out rapper Doja Cat for leaking her private Instagram DMs on TikTok in which she had expressed her romantic interest in Joseph Quinn. The Stranger Things star took to TikTok and revealed that he has apologised to Doja Cat. He mentioned, “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings.” Doja Cat Calls Noah Schnapp ‘Snake Shit’ After Stranger Things Actor Shares Her Instagram DMs With Co-Star Joseph Quinn (Watch Video).

Noah Schnapp Apologises To Doja Cat

Noah Schnapp says he has apologized to Doja Cat: “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️” pic.twitter.com/PVEHQefPJU — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)