Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale are overjoyed as they welcome their first child, a baby girl born on December 15, 2023. The couple, who tied the knot on April 28, 2021, and announced their pregnancy on October 15, 2023, shared the initial glimpse of their newborn princess from the hospital. Dr Sanket Bhosale joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram, expressing his excitement and capturing the heartwarming moment in a video. Sanket Bhosale And Sugandha Mishra Get Engaged; Three Times The Comedian Hinted About Getting Married To The Kapil Sharma Show Actress (Watch Videos).

First Glimpse Of Sugandha Mishra's Baby From The Hospital

