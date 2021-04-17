Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra announced to the world today that they are getting married soon. They got engaged on this day and even shared some really lovely couple pictures. Reports suggest they will tie the knot on April 26. If any of you are wondering when did they get together in the first place, we can tell you that there were always rumours about their wedding. Although the couple never accepted the relationship in public, there have been hints and a few of them dropped by Bhosale himself. Comedian Sanket Bhosale Is Getting Married To Sugandha Mishra; Calls The Kapil Sharma Show Actress His Sunshine (View Pics)

We went looking for old videos where Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra were spotted together. They have done various shows together and one such show is the Drama Company. Mishra was a recurring artist on The Kapil Sharma Show. As a comedy pair, they were highly successful and during the media interactions, Bhosale has often given slight indication that there could be a wedding in the offing. Kapil Sharma And Ginny Chatrath Name Their Son Trishaan, The Actor-Comedian Confirms On Twitter

Let us show you three of them...

When they went for lunch together with a television crew. Scroll down to 3:16 on the timeline and watch Bhosale talk about what's needed for the boys to be with a girl like Sugandha.

The couple spoke to the media and Bhosale even asks them to send their messages to their parents so that they can be together

During a virtual press conference, Bhosale disclosed his interest to get married. TOI reports that when he was asked about Sugandha, he said, "Let me tell you all, ek haath pe mehendi lagayi hai aur ek pe haldi. I have rehearsed for both on the show, so hopefully, will take the final take soon. Aapko iss mehendi ki 'sugandh' toh aa gayi hogi." (You are getting the smell of the Mehendi, right?)

So all the signs were there to spot, some did, some couldn't. Like they say, Ishq Aur Mushq chupaye nahi chupte. (Love and Fragrance can never be hidden)

