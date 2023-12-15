Comedian-singer Sugandha Mishra and comedian-husband Sanket Bhosale joyfully announced the arrival of their baby girl in a shared Instagram post, accompanied by a hospital video. The post garnered enthusiastic reactions from the entertainment industry, with Tabu expressing applause, Bharti Singh exclaiming "Congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl. Jai mata di," and Sunil Grover extended blessings. Other well-wishers, including Pavitra Punia, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Harshdeep Kaur, and Ridhima Pandit, joined in with heartfelt congratulations and wishes for the newborn. Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale Blessed With Baby Girl, Couple Shares First Glimpse From the Hospital (Watch Video).

Check Sanket's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐫.𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 (@drrrsanket)

Celebs Congratulate Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale (Photo Credits: Instagram)

