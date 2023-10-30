Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle recently shared pictures from their Maharashtrian-themed baby shower. The couple donned traditional attire while engaging in rituals like Barfi-Peda and Oti-Bharan. Sugandha looked radiant in a green Maharashtrian saree with custom floral jewelry, while Sanket wore a peach kurta-pajama and an orange Nehru jacket. The celebration included fun games, including a diaper-changing challenge, adding a touch of joy to the special occasion. Sanket Bhosale And Sugandha Mishra Get Engaged; Three Times The Comedian Hinted About Getting Married To The Kapil Sharma Show Actress (Watch Videos).

Sugandha Mishra's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugandhaa S Misshra (@sugandhamishra23)

