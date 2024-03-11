Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma embarked on a new chapter of their lives as they exchanged vows on March 2 at Chomu Palace in Rajasthan. The couple's wedding festivities were nothing short of grandeur, with each event radiating with their love and joy. Surbhi delighted her fans by sharing glimpses of the ceremonies. The Ishqbaaz actress recently shared heartfelt moments from her chooda ceremony. In her emotional note, she revealed the whirlwind of emotions she experienced, from excitement for the new phase of life to the poignant feeling of leaving her parents. Surbhi looked resplendent in a beige sharara adorned with delicate white threadwork, while Karan complemented her in a matching kurta paired with white pyjamas. Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma Make First Public Appearance After Their Jaipur Wedding, Distribute Sweets to Paps (Watch Video).

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

