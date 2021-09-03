Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has mourned Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. She penned an emotional note on Instagram and wrote, "I wonder, why God calls all the good ones early!" FYI, it was last year when we lost SSR.

