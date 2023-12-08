Temptation Island India, streamed on JioCinema, is a dating reality show hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy. The 35th episode of this season featured Karan’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and they were seen dishing out couple goals. The handsome hunk has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Temptation Island India, referring to his ladylove as the 'Red Hot Temptation' in these newly posted Instagram pictures. Check out TejRan’s photos right away! Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Lock Lips in Temptation Island India; Photos Go Viral!

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

