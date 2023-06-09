Tejasswi Prakash, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, celebrates her birthday on June 10. Now, ahead of her born day, the TV actress was seen slicing cakes with media and fans outside her serial's sets. In the clip, Tejasswi can be seen in her daily soap costume enjoying all the attention from her fans. Ahead of Tejasswi Prakash’s Birthday, Here’s Looking at the Actress’ Romantic Moments With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra (View Pics).

Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Birthday With Fans and Media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

