The Boys Season 3 has its highly anticipated Herogasm episode premiere. While the reception to the episode has been largely positive, many Indian viewers have been noting that the episode was censored in the country. This isn't the first time Amazon Prime Video in India would censor The Boys as the episode one of the latest season censored a lot of frontal male nudity as well. This episode follows suit as well. The Boys Season 3: Herogasm Explained! All You Need to Know About the Crazy Phenomenon That's Ruling Twitter Trends Thanks to Amazon Prime Series.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Of course, this has left many netizens unhappy. Amazon Prime Video's decision to censor their material in India has been drawing negative reactions from subscribers, to the point where they are advocating to turn to piracy to continue watching the show. Here are some of the reactions below.

Looks Like It Did Get Censored After All...

Censoring Can Definitely Ruin the Experience...

Another Vought Supe In the Making...

At Least the Episode Is Awesome!

Viewers Are Definitely Not Happy...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)