The Boys Season 3 has its highly anticipated Herogasm episode premiere. While the reception to the episode has been largely positive, many Indian viewers have been noting that the episode was censored in the country. This isn't the first time Amazon Prime Video in India would censor The Boys as the episode one of the latest season censored a lot of frontal male nudity as well. This episode follows suit as well. The Boys Season 3: Herogasm Explained! All You Need to Know About the Crazy Phenomenon That's Ruling Twitter Trends Thanks to Amazon Prime Series.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I was watching The Boys "Herogasm" and I thought the shots were either too tame/zoomed in and realised something was off. The version streaming in India has been censored :'( — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) June 24, 2022

Of course, this has left many netizens unhappy. Amazon Prime Video's decision to censor their material in India has been drawing negative reactions from subscribers, to the point where they are advocating to turn to piracy to continue watching the show. Here are some of the reactions below.

Looks Like It Did Get Censored After All...

Dear @PrimeVideo I have been a subscriber for more than 3 years and you do this to me ? We woke up at 5.30 to watch our favorite series and you give us a censored version? Tell #Whereismy1min14sec #herogasm#TheBoysSeason3 pic.twitter.com/nuJRlfQdRU — Nitheesh (@nicky_1729) June 24, 2022

Censoring Can Definitely Ruin the Experience...

I hate that some parts are censored, took away the whole experience of #Herogasm https://t.co/2efhFrz9Et — godric (@playinggodric) June 24, 2022

Another Vought Supe In the Making...

#Herogasm being censored in India is going to be my villian origin story😭😭 — GP🌸 (@_thisismystery_) June 24, 2022

At Least the Episode Is Awesome!

The good news is that The Boys S03E06 Herogasm is awesome. The bad news is, Amazon Prime India has indeed censored the Herogasm sequence in the episode to some degree. So I'd recommend everyone to Jack Sparrow the episode. — Star Lord (@StarLord9387) June 24, 2022

Viewers Are Definitely Not Happy...

We paid for prime membership, only to get censored in India 😤@PrimeVideoIN 🙏 #Herogasm https://t.co/nfeUQ9siY8 — tj nidhin kuriakose (@TamsterzTJ) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)