The Boys Season 3 has come to a close and with its finale, it brought us an explosive episode that even sets up a highly ambitious season four. With the episode seeing Soldier Boy and Butcher taking the fight to Homelander, we see The Boys try to stop them so that there won't be a huge collateral. With some highly exciting moments and some that will get you emotional, the finale definitely delivered big time. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions we could find to it. The Boys Season 3 Review: Karl Urban and Antony Starr’s Superhero Series on Amazon Prime Video Is a Crazy Ride That Will Leave You Satisfied! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Spoilers Without Context!

Ohhh, This Doesn't Sound Good...

Best TV Villain!

What An Interesting Team...

A Rollercoaster Of Emotions!

Masterpiece!

And Of Course We Can't Forgive Him...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)