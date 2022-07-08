The Boys Season 3 has come to a close and with its finale, it brought us an explosive episode that even sets up a highly ambitious season four. With the episode seeing Soldier Boy and Butcher taking the fight to Homelander, we see The Boys try to stop them so that there won't be a huge collateral. With some highly exciting moments and some that will get you emotional, the finale definitely delivered big time. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions we could find to it. The Boys Season 3 Review: Karl Urban and Antony Starr’s Superhero Series on Amazon Prime Video Is a Crazy Ride That Will Leave You Satisfied! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Spoilers Without Context!

Ohhh, This Doesn't Sound Good...

The face of a man who can now literally do WHATEVER he wants and get away with it #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/zDNFCgzFqT — OhBee (@OhBeeKenobz) July 8, 2022

Best TV Villain!

after S3, this is without a doubt the best TV superhero villain. this shot both in trailer and with context is actually horrifying in such a cool way. #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/yblxL3wvfz — Coral (@Coral97493619) July 8, 2022

What An Interesting Team...

#theboys spoilers - - butcher and homelander being on the same team to protect ryan.. i felt something #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/wMrMD9Of4t — lay (@loverdeans) July 8, 2022

A Rollercoaster Of Emotions!

Just watched #TheBoysFinale It's safe to say it's a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish. Antony Starr this season has really given us one of the best performances in media, we will ever see. pic.twitter.com/g4lz8qAdXB — LD (@LDXPT) July 8, 2022

Masterpiece!

And Of Course We Can't Forgive Him...

Rest in Peace to the greatest television superhero character of all time Black Noir #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/5yh7zGQZoe — David Busch (@d_busch13) July 8, 2022

