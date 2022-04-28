Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan’s hit show Breathe: Into the Shadows is returning with season two and the makers have dropped an intense first look still of the two stars from the Amazon Show. Helmed by Mayank Sharma, the show stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher.

Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan’s Look in Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2

#BreatheIntoTheShadowsOnPrime S2: It's time to welcome back a favorite! Watch out for another intriguing tale of twists and mindgames! #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia #SeeWhereItTakesYou pic.twitter.com/DgyEJjve3L — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

Cast and Further Deets

Key Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 28, 2022

