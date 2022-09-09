The Kapil Sharma Show will witness the talented cast of Cuttputlli gracing the show. Akshay Kumar and Rakuul Preet Singh, among others will be present to promote their film. Well, during the episode, Kiku Sharda took a jibe at Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot. A video of the same was shared on Sony TV’s social media handle and it is sure to tickle the audience’s funny bones. The Kapil Sharma Show: Cuttpitlli Actors Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta To Grace the Opening Episode of the New Season!

Take a look:

