The Kapil Sharma Show will soon be back with a new season on Sony TV from September 10, 2022. As the show will launch, the premier episode will witness the presence of the cast of psychological crime thriller Cuttputlli. Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, and producer Jackky Bhagnani will be gracing the sets of the show to talk about their film and reveal some anecdotes from the shoot. The channel shared a glimpse from the episode and it is sure something to look forward to. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Gets Stylish Makeover For New Season of His Show (View Pic).

