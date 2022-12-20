Ved is an upcoming Marathi film which is produced by Genelia D'Souza and directed by Riteish Deshmukh. This film also marks Riteish’s first debut as a director. Ved is set to release on December 30, 2022. Now, to promote the film, husband – wife duo Riteish and Genelia visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil took to his social media handle to share pictures from the sets. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Introduces the Audience to ‘Baba Bagadbam’, Has the Audience in Splits! (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)