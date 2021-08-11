The Kissing Booth 3 is streaming on Netflix now. Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney have reprised their roles for the third time. Critics have never really heaped praises on this series which has often been called a very convenient play on teen romance without much depth or sense. It seems the second sequel has been equally non-flattering. Check out what critics are saying about the film here. The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer: Joey King’s Elle Faces the Hardest Decision To Make Before She Heads to College (Watch Video)

Indiewire: The franchise began with sexist and retrograde attitudes toward its high school-age lead characters, then evolved into a collection of romantic tropes and tricks that give the genre a bad name. Now we are left with the final insult: Three films in, this series still doesn’t get its leading lady. In the face of icky writing, limp directing, awful pacing, horrific green screen, and terrible jokes, star Joey King spent three film adaptations of Beth Reeckles’ YA novels injecting heart and humor into her Elle Evans. Still, King’s charm isn’t enough to save the series, but it’s sure as hell the lone silver lining of a franchise that finally, blessedly, is coming to an end.

The New York Times: As in the first two movies, wish-fulfillment characterizes “The Kissing Booth 3,” which displays the ultimate aspirational teen lifestyle: adoring hunks, luxury pool parties, white-sand “California” beaches (all three movies were filmed in South Africa). But when it comes to gender dynamics, the director Vince Marcello makes significant strides. By the story’s conclusion, Elle breaks away from the surrounding men. She develops a sense of self and some career ambitions. Nobody would call it a seminal moment for feminism. But at least there’s not another kissing booth.

AvClub: The minor emotional problems of hot, rich teenagers may have fueled dozens of TV dramas, but they’ve officially run out of steam in the third and final installment of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise. While there was some novelty in just how troublingly sexist the first movie was and a different kind of novelty in how the series tried to evolve in its second installment, all that’s left in this stultifying trilogy capper is a bland teen dramedy that’s like The O.C. if none of the characters had personalities or Beverly Hills, 90210 without the camp.

Screenrant: The Kissing Booth 3 is perhaps worth watching for those who have seen the previous two films, but this third installment (and arguably the whole trilogy) can be missed for those uninterested in the story. The Kissing Booth 3 works to wrap up the storylines of Elle, Noah and Lee... mostly. It won't be a satisfying ending for many fans of the series, but it's perhaps the most interesting choice the trilogy makes.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)