The Last Hour Teaser is Out! Helmed by Amit Kumar, the mystery-series stars Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Tenzein Choden, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen and more in the cast. The story is about a mysterious young shaman, who is on the run for protecting a secret gift, and later on joins hands with a seasoned city cop to hunt down a dangerous figure from his dark past. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 14.

Check the Teaser Below:

