The recent writers' strike has caused the casting of the second season of The Last of Us to be put on hold. With many Hollywood production's shutting temporarily shutting down their projects, The Last of Us is the latest in the list. However, casting is set to be picked up once the writers' strike concludes. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey's Post-Apocalyptic Series Renewed for Season 2!

Check Out the News:

Preparations for casting for 'THE LAST OF US' Season 2 have been put on hold due to the writers strike. Casting will begin once the writers strike concludes with writers receiving fair pay.

