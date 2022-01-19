Amazon Prime Video is bringing the epic fantasy film Lord of the Rings adaptation to TV. The makers have titled it The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and has dropped the first look logo along with the release date. The anticipated show is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Motion Poster

A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Available in English. pic.twitter.com/twcB5X0pC0 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 19, 2022

