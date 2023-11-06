The trailer of The Railway Men gives glimpse of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. The four-episode Netflix series is a tale of those unsung heroes, who sacrificed their lives to save thousands of people during Bhopal’s darkest hours. The trailer gives glimpses of how Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyenndu as Indian Railways employees teamed up to save those innocent lives after methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory. The Railway Men, inspired by true stories, is set to premiere on the streaming giant on November 18. The Railway Men Teaser: R Madhavan, Babil Khan and Kay Kay Menon's Netflix Series Pays Tribute to The Unsung Heroes of Bhopal Gas Tragedy (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of The Railway Men Below:

