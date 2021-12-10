It was a just day ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati's wedding invite went viral online and now we have come across a video from the pre-wedding festivities. In the viral video, Dilip could be seen dancing his heart out to the dhol beats at the sangeet ceremony of his daughter. The actor looks the happiest. FYI, the TV star's daughter is going to tie the knot on December 11. TMKOC’s Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi’s Daughter Niyati’s Wedding Invite Goes Viral (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILIP JOSHI & DISHA VAKANI FC (@teamdiship)

