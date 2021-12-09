The season of wedding is here. While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's shaadi is the talk of the town, the latest we hear is that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi's daughter, Niyati, is also set to get hitched soon. She will be marrying Yashovardhan Mishra, the son of film write Ashok Mishra on December 11. Amidst this news, Dilip's daughter's wedding invite has leaked online and netizens are going crazy over it.

Dilip Joshi's Daughter Wedding Card:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India News HD (@indianewshd)

