A total of eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs resigned from the party's primary membership today, January 31. The MLAs who resigned included Rajesh Rishi, Naresh Yadav, Bhavna Gaud, Rohit Maharolia, BS Joon, Madan Lal, Pawan Sharma, and Girish Soni. It is learned that the MLAs wrote a letter to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to inform him about their decision to resign from the primary membership of the party. They also submitted a letter to the Speaker resigning from their membership in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The development comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, which will take place on Wednesday, February 5. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Candidate Sandeep Dikshit Challenges AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to Public Debate at Jantar Mantar, Says ‘Let’s See if He Shows Up’ (Watch Video).

AAP MLAs Resigns Ahead of Assembly Elections

