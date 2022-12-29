Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on December 24, 2022. She was 20. Her boyfriend Shezaad Khan has been arrested on allegations of an abetment to suicide case. They reportedly broke up 15 days before the incident took place. Now, according to a report in NDTV India, the police has found 250 pages of WhatsApp chats along with calls from Sheezan’s mobile which were deleted. The police has written to WhatsApp to retrieve the deleted messages. Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan’s Throwback Video of Him Jamming for the Late Actress Goes Viral on Social Media! (Watch Video).

Take A Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)