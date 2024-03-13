Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vasisht has finally tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Harsh Tuli on March 12. The newlyweds sealed the deal with a sweet kiss as they announced new beginnings on Instagram. In the first picture from their wedding, the couple could be seen in heavy traditional wear, sharing a candid love moment. The couple got engaged in 2023. TMKOC's Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Get Engaged in Vadodara – Reports.

Twinkle Vasisht Weds Harsh Tuli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⭐️Twinkle R Vasisht⭐️ (@twinkle_vasisht)

