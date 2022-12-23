Uorfi Javed was recently in the news for speculations on being detained for wearing revealing clothes. She clarified that the police had arrived for the location where she was shooting as there was a problem with the venue and not her clothes. She has now posed in a bra behind a grill which looks like jail bars and has said that this is how people want to see her right now. Instant Bollywood shared the video on its social media handle. Uorfi Javed Detained in Dubai While Shooting For Video in 'Revealing' Outfit – Reports.

