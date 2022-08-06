Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are one of the hottest couples of the entertainment industry. The duo keep sharing beautiful pictures of themselves on their social media handle. Vatsal, on the occasion of his birthday, had a good vacation with Ishita in Maldives and Ishita shared some interesting photos of them enjoying themselves in the sea. Ishita and Vatsal can be seen candidly smiling in the photo. Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani: Ishita Dutta Talks About Playing a Bengali Girl for the First Time On-Screen.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)