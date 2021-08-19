Actress Ishita Dutta known for shows like 'Ek Ghar Banaunga' and 'Bepanah Pyar' has been roped in to play the character of 'Kajol Mukherjee' the upcoming serial 'Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani'. She talks about her role that portrays the life of a young woman whose marriage to athe perfect one' is on the cards. But her dreams are shattered overnight after she is forced to become the family's breadwinner following the demise of her father. Ishita Dutta Addresses Pregnancy Rumours With Hubby Vatsal Sheth, Says ‘The Bump Has Come by Eating All the Mithais’.

Ishita comments on playing a Bengali girl for the first time: "I had never played a Bengali girl before, but I got the opportunity to play it through 'Kajol''s character, who is very close with her family. One of the better qualities of 'Kajol' is that though she's simple and kind-hearted, she is no "bechari". She is very strong-willed and does not shy away from speaking up. Just like her, I believe in standing up against the wrong as well." Bepanah Pyaarr: Ishita Dutta Recreates DDLJ Train Scene With Co-Star Adhik Mehta.

The 30-year-old actress has attended workshops to play this role perfectly on-screen. Moreover the vacations she spent in Kolkata also helped her to depict the character in a realistic way. She said: "I used to go for my vacation to the city and this character took me back to my days enjoying the culture and life there. Another important aspect that helped in the preparations was the workshops conducted. They helped me acquire a deeper understanding of relationships with parents, siblings, and the family as whole. It is very important for all the actors to connect as a unit. During our first meeting with the director, we did a prop-up shoot to create chemistry. So, it all turned out to be a great help to get into 'Kajol''s character.

Ishita herself is a very simple person and this is the reason she relates well with her on-screen avatar. She added: "As a person, I believe I'm very similar to 'Kajol' as I am also very close to my parents and my sister." 'Thoda Sa Baadal, Thoda Sa Paani' will be starting from August 23 on COLORS.

